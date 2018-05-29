Kathleen L. Sadler
June 16, 1961 - May 25, 2018
IOWA CITY- Kathleen L. Sadler, 56, of Iowa City died Friday, May 25, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Hospice Unit. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Kathy's life will be from 4-9 PM, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at The Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Blvd, Iowa City, IA, 52240. Private burial will be at St. Josephs Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Kathleen Sadler Memorial Fund.
Kathy was born June 16, 1961 in Davenport, the daughter of Robert and Madonna (Adrian) Hughes. She married Patrick Sadler on June 20, 1986 at St. Alphonsus Church in Davenport, IA; he preceded her in death in 2006. Kathy worked at The University of Iowa for 34 years, she retired in 2018 from human resources. She was active in the community and volunteered for the Iowa City Schools and Iowa City Parks and Recreation. Kathy enjoyed gardening, fishing and reading. She also enjoyed making wine. Kathy spent many wonderful years with Ron Sweeting after Patrick passed away.
Kathy is survived by her three children, Laura (George) Tyner of Mesa, AZ, Nicholas (Abby) Sadler of Iowa City and Christopher Sadler (Tatum Cronstrom) of Gilbert, AZ; two grandchildren, Landon and Logan; significant other, Ron Sweeting of Iowa City and his two daughters, Betsy of Iowa City and Brook of Carson City, NV; mother, Madonna Hughes of Davenport, IA; mother-in-law, Rose Sadler of Iowa City; eight siblings, Robert (Jennifer) Hughes of Louisville, KY, Patricia (Dan) Paulsen of Lee Summit, MO, Thomas (Debra) Hughes of Davenport, IA, Dan Hughes (Abby Clancy) of Davenport, IA, Charles (Gigi) Hughes of Donahue, IA, Mary (David) Mayo of Aberdeen, NC, Karen (Mike) Kershaw of House Springs, MO, and Ralph (Annette) Hughes of Blue Grass, IA; two sisters-in law, Mary (Darcy) Verwers of Tiffin, IA and Anne (Greg) Cade of Turner, OR; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; father, Robert and recently followed by a nephew, Andy Paulsen.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.