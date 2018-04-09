Kathy Watt

December 23, 1959-April 6, 2018
DAVENPORT - Kathy L. Watt, 58, of Davenport, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Chapel in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Kathy was born December 23, 1959, in Davenport, a daughter of Frederick W and Nancy Lou (Smith) Dorton. She was a 1978 graduate of West High School.
On October 10, 1981, Kathy was united in marriage to Steven J. Watt at St. Mark Lutheran Church.
She earned her nursing degree from Scott Community College and spent several years in nursing in various locations.
Kathy was most recently employed with Hand-in-Hand in Bettendorf, where she provided daily care for toddlers. With a heart of gold, she loved and was loved by the children she cared for and was able to connect at their level and understanding.
Kathy lived for her family; her children and grandchildren and will be missed by many.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Steve; her daughter, Allyson (Tony Leach); her son and daughter-in-law, David and Candace Watt; her grandchildren, Autumn and Hayden; her father, Fred Dorton; her sisters, Debra (Rick) Ralfs, Pamela (Randy) Templeton and Diane (Jon) Robken; her brother, Donald (Liz) Dorton; her parents-in-law, John and Jan Watt; her sister-in-law, Cindy and Chuck Ruth of Ely, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pugs, Riley and Roxy.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Lou Dorton.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Kathy's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.