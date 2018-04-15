Katie Dlouhy

April 13, 2018
BETTENDORF - Katie Maureen Dlouhy, 31, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018, at home with her loving family by her side.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church. LeClaire, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 17, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home at Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Memorials in Katie's name may be made to the Crow Creek Dog Park or the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa.
Katie was born in 1986 to Larry and Gloria Dlouhy in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 2007. She was involved with many different organizations. She was a member of Girl Scout Troop #5005, the Special Olympics, Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, and various other activities with Hand in Hand. Katie was a social butterfly and loved to attend social events; she loved music, art, watching the Iowa State Cyclones, the Chicago White Sox baseball, and the Minnesota Vikings football team. Katie was very detail oriented, loved her electronics, and had a passion for cooking and eating out. Above all else, Katie loved her family, neighbors, and friends.
Those left to honor Katie's memory are her parents, Larry and Gloria; her siblings, Lisa (Jason) Wertzbaugher, Sara (Keith) Niebur, and Derek (Kara) Dlouhy; nieces Ruby, Eve, Lola, and Amelia; nephew Bo; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Katie's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Katie's medical team that has helped them throughout her life; especially her cardiologist Vickie Pyevich, who has been there for her since the beginning of this journey.
