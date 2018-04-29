Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kay Dunkin
October 1, 1945 - April 20, 2018

ROCK ISLAND - Kay Dunkin, of Rock Island, formally of Erie, Illinois, passed away April 20, 2018, at Iowa University Hospitals.

Kay was born on October 1, 1945, in Erie, Illinois, to Roy and Myrtle Housenga. She enjoyed the ocean, reading Stephen King books, and watching Nascar and the Chicago Bears.

Kay left behind her husband of 35 years, Bill, two daughters, Monica (Jon) Medema, Nicky Jackson and two stepsons, Bill and Randy Dunkin. Seven grandchildren, John and David Deppe, Kristina and Craig Medema, Katlyn, Samantha, and Daniel Shirley. Three sisters, Margaret Sibley, Janet/(Virgil)/Milnes both of Prophetstown, and Mindy Halsey Sebring, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother and sister.

Per Kay's wishes, there will be no service.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.celebratelifeiowa.com/obituaries/Kay-Dunkin?obId=3068274#/celebrationWall

