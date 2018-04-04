April 7, 1943 - April 2, 2018
LeCLAIRE — H. Keith Amerine, 74, of LeClaire, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial is in Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Keith was born April 7, 1943, in Wilton, the son of Harry E. and Violet E. (Fowler) Amerine. He served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Vanderberg Air Force Base in California, serving from 1961 to 1965. Keith met his wife, Kathleen V. Lewelling, while in the Air Force and they were united in marriage on February 16, 1963, in San Luis Obispo.
Keith retired in 2001 from United Parcel Service. He loved living on the river for 38 years with his wife, loved to throw a fishing line in the river and enjoyed living in LeClaire. He enjoyed computer games, going to the casinos, NASCAR and watching wrestling every week on TV.
He enjoyed the company of his friends and especially his family, who were important to him. They greatly enjoyed many years of Sunday cookouts at their home.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Kathi; his children, Kendra (Thomas) McHugh of Bettendorf, Kirk Amerine of Naples, Florida, and Kent (Jennifer) Amerine of LeClaire; grandchildren, Ashlee, Merissa, Preston, Kael, Carter, Cora, Addison and Kholee; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Nora; brothers, Larry (Kathlene) Amerine of Davenport and Steven (Doris) Amerine of Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Amerine of Muscatine.
Keith was preceded in death by his son, Kraig Amerine, in 1968, and his brother, Jerry Amerine.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Keith's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.