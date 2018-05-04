January 30, 1940 - May 1, 2018
DURANT, Iowa -- Keith Randolph Hogan, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 1, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City.
Keith donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Memorial Services are planned for a later date with burial in the Durant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Durant Fire Department and Camp Courageous c/o P O Box 63, Durant, Iowa 52747.
Keith was born January 30, 1940, in Davenport, the son of Henry Randolph and Luverna Broders Hogan. He was a 1957 graduate of Durant High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Keith was in the ROTC during college and served in the U.S. Army, with training at Fort Bragg and Ft. Leonard Wood.
Keith was an antique dealer and especially enjoyed collecting Indian and pre-Columbian artifacts. He was well read and liked spending time at the library. Keith had a passion for museums and was a gifted taxidermist.
He was a member of the Wilton Masonic Lodge and the Cedar County Historical Society.
Keith is survived by his sister, Fay Wulf of Durant, and his brother, Dean Hogan of Tipton; numerous nieces, nephews. He is also lovingly remembered by Bill Zogg, Samantha Selby and Billy Zogg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael.