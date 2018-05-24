April 26, 2018
AMES, Iowa - On April 26, at the age of 90, Kenneth Charles Kling died after a long illness.
He had been a long-time resident of Green Hills Retirement Community in Ames, Iowa, where he had moved to be closer to his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren, and where staff and residents enjoyed his trademark humor, patience, and kindness.
Ken was once known as “Twinkle Toes” during his days on the Quad-Cities Unitarian Church softball team. He was a long-time board member of the church. His wife, Marjorie Kling, was a long-time music director.
The two married in 1950, just before Ken shipped off to Korea, where he served as a supply officer in the Army. They raised three children – John, Cathy, and Jim – and Ken is also survived by grandchildren Dan, Maggie, and Linnaea.
Ken spent much time golfing, hunting, and fishing, and had a deep love of the outdoors. The family has many fond memories of summers in northern Michigan, when “Captain Ken” piloted fishing boats and the family camper on many adventures.
Despite a physically limiting, chronic illness, Ken continued daily activities that at times were challenging. On several occasions, his physicians pronounced him to be in a physical decline that would leave his mobility greatly diminished. But he continually surprised, compensating for physical limitations and persisting in the face of adversity, setting an example of perseverance to his children and grandchildren. He continued his long passion for solving jigsaw puzzles until the end, leaving one partially solved that family members will complete in his honor.