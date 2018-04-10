April 14, 1935-April 8, 2018
REYNOLDS, Ill. – Kenneth L. Hoyt, 82, of Reynolds, Illinois, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be sent to Rock Island County Animal Care and Control (Q-C Paws) in memory of Kenneth.
Kenneth was born on April 14, 1935, in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of David “Trew” and Alice (Blain) Hoyt. He married Ruth McGinnis on March 17, 1957, in Reynolds. He worked for Rock Island County in the sign department. He enjoyed doing yardwork and taking care of his animals.
Kenneth loved road trips and traveling with his wife, Ruth.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ruth Hoyt, Reynolds; son, John Hoyt, Rock Island; daughter, Laurie Jones, Lake Forest, California; grandchildren, Tiffany Hoyt, Austin (Gracie) Hoyt, Flynn and Griffin Jones; great-grandchildren, Skye Moore, Star Holevot, Dana, Addie, Benji, and Brett Hoyt; sister, Aaleyne Schriefer, Moline; and brother, Charles Trew Hoyt, Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children, Christine Leah and Michael Kenneth Hoyt; and brother, David Hoyt.
Online condolences may be left to Kenneth's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.