Kenneth Newman

ROCK ISLAND — Kenneth L. Newman, 80, of Rock Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 21, 2018. He passed away as a result of a fall on the stairs at his home on Easter Sunday.
Visitation will be Friday, April 27, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, from 4 until 7 p.m. Services will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church, 5106 28th Ave., Moline, on Saturday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ken was born on November 5, 1937, to Gene and Melissa (Boney) Newman. He married Susanne Hall on August 5, 1961. Ken whole-heartedly loved his family, his friends and his church families (both in Moline and Goodyear, Arizona). His greatest delight was being “Dad” to Brett Newman, Melissa (Rich) Walling and Christopher (Julie) Newman; “Grandpa” to Christopher (Cassi) Newman, Jasmine Kline, Joslyn (Justin) Sawyer, Dustin Walling, Derek Walling, Megan Walling and Lindsey Newman; “Grandpa-G” or “PaPa” to Lola Kline, Branson Newman, Trenton Newman, Elaina Sawyer and Delilah Sawyer. He prayed for each one daily.
Surviving siblings are Ann Wallace, Sheila Haskins and Genie Newman; brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall; and sisters-in-law, Diane Overfield and Barbara Hershey. Also grieving his loss are “Chosen Family," Jill Newman, Dave and Rachel Cole, Ron and Donna Fiscella, Bert and Mindy Hagen, Bill Olmstead, Dave and Joyce Pyland, and Dave and Lynda Requet. The family extends a special thank-you for support to Pastor Jerry and Sharon Helms of Moline, and Pastor Kim and Tina Gray of Goodyear. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sons, Kendall and Kent.
Ken worked for Standard Forwarding for 23 years. In 1979, he became an employee of John Deere. He was an Inspection Supervisor, an Engineering Analyst, and worked with the Inventory Optimization Group. In 1996, he invented a reusable hose fitting that was patented by Deere. He thoroughly enjoyed his jobs and co-workers at Deere for 33 years. Ken was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Moline, where he had served on the church council. He also served as a deacon at the former Moline Gospel Temple. His relaxation included planting in his yard, working on miniature trains, planning home projects, and trips to Arizona. Most of all, he enjoyed being husband, father and grandfather.
