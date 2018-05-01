Kevin Kelley

August 29, 1981 - April 22, 2018
DAVENPORT— Kevin T. Kelly Jr., 36, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 22, 2018, surrounded by family at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of Kevin's life will take place at the Putnam Museum, Davenport, Saturday, May 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in Kevin's memory to the Putnam Museum.
Kevin was born in Pasadena, Texas on August 29, 1981, a son of Kevin T. Sr. and Lelia Kelly. Kevin devoted much of his career helping with his family's businesses. Later, Kevin worked his way up to become the vice president of Guest Services at the Putnam Museum. It was here Kevin found much joy and passion in working with and educating the local community. More recently, Kevin enjoyed working with his younger brother and friends at Your Pie pizzeria. No matter what his work or where he was, Kevin had a way of bringing people together and making any day a special occasion.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Lelia Kelly, Davenport; siblings, Mark Cook and his fiancé, Emily Hayden, St. Louis, Missouri, Rory Kelly, Bettendorf, Megan and Travis Willits, Davenport and Casey Kelly, Davenport; and nieces and nephews, Isabel and Ainsley Kelly and Kobe and Tyler Willits whom he loved very much; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
