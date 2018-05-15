July 27, 1965-May 11, 2018
EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada — Kimberly K. Anderson Boyd, 52, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, passed away May 11, 2018, at her home.
Kimberly was born July 27, 1965, in Clinton, to Robert L. and Lila Anderson. She was a graduate of Clinton High School and Oklahoma University, earning her master's degree in psychology.
Kim is survived by her son, Forest A. Basham; her significant other, Wayne Guilbeault; her father, Robert L. Anderson (Virginia) Rock Island; two brothers, Steve (Debbie) Anderson, Golden, Colorado, Bob Anderson Jr., Clinton.
Kim loved animals, especially her dogs. She enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.
Kim had lived in Canada for the last 21 years. She was excellent at working with the elderly and enjoyed helping them in their time of need.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Lila Anderson.