Kristin Cuellar

April 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - Kirstin Anne Foss-Cuellar, 56, a resident of Davenport, died on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf following a three-year battle with cancer.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Park View Lutheran Church in Park View, Iowa ,where she was a proud member.
Kirstin was born in Davenport, the daughter of Arnold and Lulubelle (Daily) Foss, and was a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. She was a teacher for talented and gifted students in Davenport Schools – including Buchanan, Fillmore, Garfield, Hayes, Jackson, J.B. Young, Johnson, Smart, Sudlow, Buffalo, and Walcott – for 20 years, and also spent seven years in Texas, two in Indiana, and three in Minnesota. A natural educator and nurturing force, Kirstin was an exemplary mother and teacher who sacrificed countless hours, dollars, and resources for kids.
Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Torey Cuellar of Bondurant; her mother, Lulubelle Foss of Park View; her sisters, Julia Beth (David) Varner of Davenport, and Karalyn Sue (Robert) Granvin of Burnsville, Minnesota; her grandmother, Julia Belle (Washam) Daily of Park View; her aunt, Rev. Dr. Sandra Daily of Park View; and her aunt and uncle, Mona and Robert Powers of Exira.
Kirstin was preceded in death by her father, Arnold D. Foss; her grandparents, Wesley E. and Anna C. (Miller) Foss and her grandfather, Thomas C. Daily Jr.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com. Memorials may be made to Park View Lutheran Church's Vacation Bible School Program. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.