March 21, 1940-April 19, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Larry J. Moore, 78, of East Moline, Illinois, formerly of Olin, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Illinois Restorative Care in Silvis, Illinois.
His funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 4 p.m. with a visitation from 2-4 p.m. before the service at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin, Iowa. Burial will be held at Antioch Cemetery in rural Anamosa.
Larry Joe was born on March 21, 1940, in Onslow, Iowa, to Alfred and Katherine (Hinrichs) Moore.
He was united in marriage to Adrienne and two children came of this union. He was then united in marriage to Bernadine, she preceded him in death. He was then united in marriage to Anna Mae Kane on October 6, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Larry “Moe” worked as a pipe insulator for Local 81 at Heat and Frost Insulators in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of the East End Social Club, Friends Circle Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae, children; Dan (Maribeth) Moore of Anamosa, Denise (Don) McCrea of Olin, step-children; Steve (Dana) Sharer, Vickie, Gina and Dominic, three grandchildren; Kiel McCrea, Kevin Moore, Kristina Moore, step-grandchildren; Bob, David and Laura Sharer, one step great-grandchild, sisters; Gloria Bodkin of Olin, Marlene Levsen of Olin, Coleen Townsend of Mechanicsville, and a brother Carlyle “Butch” Moore of Mechancisville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernadine in 1984, brothers Harlin, Richard, Willis “Tip”, Delbert “Sam” and Merlin, sisters Wanda, Carol and Roberta, a step-son Terry and a grandchild Abbie.
Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor.
