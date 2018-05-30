Larry Jess

June 29, 1950-May 29, 2018
MARION, Iowa — Larry Douglas Jess, 67, died at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, on Monday, May 28. Doug had been battling a long illness and passed from a heart attack. Born 6/29/1950 in Camanche, Iowa, he lived and worked there most of his life. He began his career with Chicago Northwestern and Union Pacific Railroad, and worked for them until his retirement in 2012. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, and doting grandfather. Anyone who met him could see that his soul lived for his family. He also loved the outdoors and the Mississippi River, and made sure that his boys would be able to enjoy being outdoorsmen as much as he did.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty (Adams) Jess; his sons, Tom Jess (Molly Determann) and Joe Jess (Liz Lange); and his grandchildren, Liam, Jayton, Kellen, Izaak, Brecken, Easton and Rylen. Doug was preceded in death by his son, Mathew.
Memorial contributions are welcomed and should be submitted to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque in the name of Doug Jess.