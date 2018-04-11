November 13, 1951-April 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Larry T. Graham, 66, of Davenport, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at his home.
Per his request, there will be no services or visitation. Inurnment will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Larry was born November 13, 1951, in Warren, Minnesota, a son of Robert and Gwendolyn (Sorum) Graham. He graduated from Warren High School in 1970 and from the University of Minnesota-Crookston in 1972. Larry retired from Camrud-Foss Concrete Construction in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 2004.
Larry was a gregarious personality and enjoyed keeping in touch with his friends. He was an avid sports fan and reader, and loved to do crossword puzzles. Old friends will remember his many stories of sports follies and triumphs from his younger days, and fishing stories at the cabin in Lake of the Woods.
Those left to honor his memory include Shawna Graham of Davenport, former spouse of 29 years and close friend; his sister, Betty Graham of Warren; his brother, Chuck (Lovie) Graham of Warren; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Black (Terry); and his brother James Graham.
