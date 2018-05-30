Lawrence Kistner

June 3, 1928 - May 27, 2018
MOLINE — Lawrence E. Kistner Sr., 89, of Moline, died Sunday, May 27, 2018, at New Prospective Senior Living, Silvis.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery where Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Christian Friendliness or a favorite charity.
Lawrence Emil Kistner was born June 3, 1928, in Canton, Illinois, to Raymond and Ada (Clark) Kistner. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Jacqueline Williams Heflin on August 10, 1957, in Rock Island. He was employed by Royal Neighbors of America for 40 years, Larry held several offices and was instrumental in organizing both the In Plant Management Association of the Quad-Cities and the Great River In Plant Association. He was a former institutional representative of Boy Scouts of Rock Island and Moline, former president of Dad's Club, and a former member of First Baptist Church, Moline. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed NASCAR races and playing euchre.
Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie; six children and spouses, Jerry (Laura) Kistner of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Donald (Connie) Kistner of Rock Island, Dale (Marianne) Kistner and Judy (Douglas) Niska, all of Moline, Lawrence Jr. (Susan) Kistner of Stillwell, Kansas, and Brent (Lesley) Kistner of Hampton; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bernita and Dean Kleinschmidt of Beardstown, Illinois, and Ann Fulscher of Alabama. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Kistner and Louise Sexton.
