December 16, 1956-April 14, 2018
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — LeAnn D. McCallister, 61, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died suddenly on Saturday evening, April 14, 2018, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
A celebration of LeAnn's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction, Iowa.
LeAnn Dawn Meade was born on December 16, 1956, in Maquoketa to Ronald and Anita (Powelka) Meade. She was a 1975 graduate of Maquoketa High School and later AIC in Davenport for accounting. She married Richard “Dick” McCallister on November 18, 2000, in Maquoketa.
LeAnn was always busy and had worked various accounting and bookkeeping jobs throughout the years, sometimes for multiple companies at the same time. Some of these jobs included working for RonAnn's Floral Shoppe in Maquoketa, Alter Trading in Davenport, Dairy Queen, PMW in Maquoketa, River Service Co. in Maquoketa, Lemke Electric in Park View, and serving as the city clerk for Delmar and Welton, and as the Welton Township Clerk. She recently had started her own bookkeeping business, McCallister Bookkeeping and Payroll Services, and also continued as the bookkeeper for Advantage Electric in Moline, McCallister HVAC in Maquoketa and the City of Welton.
LeAnn loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a willing heart and was always ready to help whoever needed it. Additionally, she enjoyed collecting hummingbirds and she and Dick were caregivers to Helen Hute for many years.
Those left to honor LeAnn's memory include her husband, Richard “Dick” McCallister of Maquoketa; children, Eric (Sarah) McAvan of Eldridge and Brandon (Lacey) McAvan of Elwood, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Jenny (Randy) Schulz of Park View; six grandchildren, Jackson, Lily, Hailey, Logan, Emma and Kinsley; siblings, Wendy (Dennis) Scott of Maquoketa, Daylyn (Kris Heinemann) Meade of Sebastopal, CA, Diane (Vic) Rathje of Amana, Iowa, and Ramona (Wayne) Moon of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant twin brothers.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a LeAnn D. McCallister memorial fund has been established.
