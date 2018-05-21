Leatrice Malone

July 8, 1940-May 18, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services celebrating the life of Leatrice J. Malone, 77, of Davenport, will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Tuesday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport, and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Mrs. Malone passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, at Genesis East.
Leatrice Joyce Kosarek was born July 8, 1940, in Chicago, the daughter of Francis and Rose (Liba) Kosarek. She married Robert F. “Bob” Malone in 1960. He died November 2, 2016.
Survivors include her children, Angelique (Philip Reitinger) Malone, Jeffrey Malone, and Erik (Kelly) Malone, all of Davenport; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Her husband and son, Robert P. “Rob” Malone, preceded her in death.
Online at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.