Lela Spratt

August 1, 1937-April 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lela Pearl Spratt, 80, of Davenport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 20, 2018. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lela was born on August 1, 1937, in Davenport to Elmer and Helen (Fee) Daily. She was united in marriage to Roger E. Spratt on July 25, 1964, in Davenport. He passed away on May 30, 2009.
Lela was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Her family was the center of her life, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life. She enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo, loved music, and watching "Law & Order."
Those left honoring her life are her sons, Roger (Karen) Spratt and Michael Spratt; five sisters, Anna Thompson, Ethel Daily, Margaret Osborn, Carol Pickett and Jinx Allen; two brothers, Steve Daily, and Jim Daily; grandchildren, Samuel, Kimberly, Heather, Tracy, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Lola, Jack, Khlover, Falon, Sloane Pearl, Sophie, Zoey, Jadrian, Alexciana, Cristian, Lamario, and Messiah.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Jason; and brothers, Harvey and Richard.