May 23, 2018
PRESTON, Iowa - Leon Julian Schmidt, age 67, of Preston, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the University of Iowa City Hospitals, Iowa City, with his loving family by his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Leon will be dearly missed by his wife, Sue Schmidt; his daughter, Leann Long of Preston; a brother, Gary (Mary) Schmidt of Preston; a sister, Diane (Delbert) Miller of Preston; and a brother-in-law, Charles Beauchamp of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents; twin granddaughters, Liliana and Liviana; and a sister Beverly Beauchamp.