May 18, 1938 — April 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — A private memorial service for Leona “Lee” J. Cooper, 79, of Davenport, was held at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Ms. Cooper passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Leona Jane Morehead was born May 18, 1938,in Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Blaine and Lillian (Behnke) Morehead. She graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1955. Leona worked as a sales associate for various retail stores, including the former Big E Lumber and Milt Lumber. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She had a very special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Shreves of Loveland, Colorado, Lisa (Doug) Olsen of Loveland, Colorado, Stacy Jones of Clinton, Iowa; sons, Jim (Theresa) Knight of Clinton, Iowa, Dana (Kay) Knight of DeWitt, Iowa, Tony Cooper of Davenport; brother, Freddie (Katy) Morehead of California; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and her furbaby, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.
