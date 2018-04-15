June 6, 1918-April 9, 2018
HENDERSON, Nevada -- Leona Siegel (nee Blitz), 99, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Rock Island, died peacefully on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 16, at her beloved Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island. Burial is at the Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island. Tributes may be made to the Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island.
Leona was born to Sarah Bornstein Blitz and Abraham Blitz on June 6, 1918, in Rock Island. Her father died prematurely in a tragic accident when Leona was just 15, and along with her sisters and brothers, Ida, Dena, Goldie, Harry, Morris, Charles, and Myer, the family prevailed during the dark days of the depression through to the lightness of post-war America. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1936, was proud of her early career at the Bituminous Casualty Co., and then married the love of her life, Louis Siegel in 1944. Their greatest joys arrived when daughter, Joyce (Zukerman) and Norman Siegel joined the world.
Lou and Leona built a strong and meaningful life in the Quad-Cities with an emphasis on the Jewish Community, serving the underprivileged, and bringing Lou Siegel Furniture, 225 East 2nd St., Davenport, to prosperity until 1987 when Lou retired.
Leona held board positions on B'nai B'rith and the Tri City Jewish Center Sisterhood and was philanthropically supportive of many causes. She was a prolific writer, and penned hundreds of letters of correspondence to family, never forgetting a birthday, Jewish holiday or special event. Often her scribe contained special words of wisdom, but never revealing her famous tuna salad recipe. Her poems, cards, and love, will never be forgotten by her children and grandchildren. In her later years she forged a special friendship with her daughter-in-law Kellie Siegel, and cherished her son in-law of decades, Ronald Zukerman. The tight knit community in Rock Island, and Leona's 'family first mantra' provided a foundation of love and devotion which held her life's meaning.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Zukerman (Ronald) and son, Norman Siegel (Kellie), her granddaughter Melissa Zukerman Goldfarb (Benjamin) and David Zukerman (Emily), as well as Timothy Keesee (Karina). She also leaves behind five great-granddaughters, Samantha Jean Zukerman, Abigail Lin Zukerman, Madeleine Kliment, Kate Kliment, and Evelyn Joy Keesee.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Noah Zukerman, sisters and brothers, and her beloved husband Lou, who died on April 10, 2000.
She continues to be loved and respected by her much-loved nephews and nieces, many of whom, scattered all over the United States, will attend her service.
