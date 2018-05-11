August 18, 1929-September 13, 2017
NEW WINDSOR, Ill. — LeRoy A. Larson, formerly of New Windsor, Illinois, died September 13, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Parker Run Vineyards, New Windsor. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Petrie Cemetery/New Windsor Cemetery.
LeRoy was born August 18, 1929, in New Windsor, the son of Arthur and Esther Nelson Larson. He attended New Windsor schools, graduating from New Windsor High School in 1947 and attending trade school in Chicago. He proudly served his country in the Army, on the front lines in Korea in 1950-1951.
In 1951, LeRoy married Pauline Ullrich. They spent the next 24byears in New Windsor, raising three sons and working in the family business. In 1976, the family moved to Homosassa, Florida.
Surviving are his wife; sons, Gordon and Paul (Amy Dix) of Homosassa, and Craig (Brenda) of Akron, Ohio; granddaughters, Kristin Davis of Muscatine, and Bethanne Mullen of St, Louis; several stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Anna Leafgreen and Corrine Anseeuw.
The family will receive friends, after the burial, at Parker Run.