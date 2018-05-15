August 25, 1937-May 12, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Lewis Richard Schoening, 81, of DeWitt, Iowa, went to be the Lord on May 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was able to be at home with Elaine with the help of in-home caregivers until a week before his passing.
Lewie was born to William “Bill” and Mathilda “Tillie” (Lorenzen) Schoening on August 25, 1937, in Clinton. He lived in the DeWitt and Low Moor area all of his 81 years. Lewie went to the Malone school house and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1954. Lewie started farming at a young age along with his father and brother. Two years out of high school at the age of 20, he went on his own and purchased his first farm. Early on, Lewie drove truck for Sheckly seed corn and served in the National Guard for 10 years. He made his love of the land into his life's occupation, farming. Lewie was a true steward of the land. In 1958, Lewie was united in marriage to Elaine Soenksen of DeWitt at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt by the Rev. Theodore Hinck. Their loving union of nearly 60 years was blessed with four children.
Throughout his career, Lewie was considered honorable and successful. He won many county and state awards in crop production, raising and showing hogs. Lewie was especially proud to have earned the Reserve Champion Steer at the Chicago International Fair in 1955, the Grand Champion Market Hog at the Iowa State Fair in 1983, and to be the Iowa State Grand Champion Soybean Producer in 1989. He also earned multiple county and district corn yield contests over his career. He was proud of his accomplishments but never boastful.
Lewie's faith was the tenet upon which he built his life. Family, farming and friends gave it color and joy. He had an incredible work ethic which he passed on to all of his children and now they are passing on to theirs. Lewie continued to be involved with farming throughout his final days, never truly considering retiring because he loved it so.
Lewie was an avid sports fan and rarely missed listening to or watching a Cubs game. He also playing football, basketball, baseball, softball and bowled. He served multiple times on the board for the Clinton County Pork Producers and served on committees at Grace Lutheran Church over the years. He loved gospel music, flowers, yard work, family trips, watching and hearing about his grandkids' activities along with quiet times with Elaine at home. He was exceedingly proud of his family. Lewie often commented on how very blessed he and Elaine were with such a wonderful family. He will be remembered as a quiet man; his soft spirit and manner is what made him special. He enjoyed quiet times with his family and could also light up the room with his quick wit and twinkle in his eye.
Surviving is his wife of 59½ years, Elaine; children, Randy (Patti) Schoening of DeWitt, Julie Schoening McDaniel of San Clemente, California, Steve (Elizabeth) Schoening of Cary, North Carolina, and Neal (Lori) Schoening of Eldridge; grandchildren, Taylor (Jordan) Schoening Owen, Cali (Drew) McDaniel Hacker, Cole McDaniel, Jackson Schoening, Reagan Schoening, Hannah Wolgin, David Wolgin, Andy (Dawn) McDaniel and Kristi (Aaron) McDaniel Wheaton; great-grandchildren, Brittney (Matt) McDaniel Estrella, Tanner McDaniel, Jana Wheaton, Jesse Wheaton and Megan Wheaton; great-great-grandchildren, Zoey Estrella and Zayne Estrella; a brother, Lawrence Schoening of DeWitt; a sister, Janet (Ed) Schoening Wachs; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Russell and Sandy Soenksen and Jerry Gisel of DeWitt; special family friends, Erin (Connell) Poell and Brittany (Sievers) Hoffmann; nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lewie in death were his parents; a son-in-law, Phillip “Reb” McDaniel; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Berniece Soenksen; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Schoening and Marjorie Gisel.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with Lewie's nephew, the Rev. Dr. Jason Soenksen and the Rev. C. Ronald Rafferty officiating. Burial and military rites will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at Springbrook Country Club, DeWitt. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Leon Frick, Porky Burmeister, David Cousins, Rollie Nieman, Jim Kuehl, Bill Allen, Roland Petersen and Loren Peters.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
“I know I am a quiet man, that's how God made me.” — Lewie Schoening.