Lewis Watson

MILAN — Lewis B. “Louie” Watson, 85, a resident of Milan, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Services to celebrate Louie's life will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., Davenport. His family will greet friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at Andalusia Cemetery. If you're unable to make services, please remember Louie – “pour at 4!”
Lewis B. Watson was born November 8, 1932, in Powersville, Missouri, the son of William and Mary (Snyder) Watson. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Carma Murphy in May 1963 and along with his new bride he inherited a daughter, Teresa (Watson) Dale. She still recalls the day of adoption, wearing red patent leather shoes, a fancy hat and gloves, and many balloons. For the next 30 years, they spent every weekend boating on the Carma-Lou on the Mississippi together. Carma preceded him in death March 29, 2015.
Louie was an engineer on the Rock Island Lines for 20 years. He was given an application to drive a truck for Eagle Foods for “dinner” two years after the Rock Island Lines had folded. He took the subtle hint and for the next 10 years he drove semis for Eagle Foods. He retired at 62 and Carma at 55. They then climbed in a camper and traveled every state and Canada for the next 20 years. They loved seeing new places and were fearless in their quest for fun in the sun. During their adventures they found Chimney R.V. Park in Mission, Texas and stayed there every winter after retiring. Dad's motto post-retirement was “you don't pour until 4.” He kept very busy walking early, shooting pool, tinkering, waxing his truck until “social hour” where they would gather with their Rio Grande Valley friends.
Lewis was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Edgington, Illinois, for the past 50 years, and he also joined Milan American Legion Chapter 569 and enjoyed his Milan family.
Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or Hope Creek Care Center.
Those left to honor his memory are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Mark Dale, LeClaire; granddaughter, Lori and Nate Bader, Bettendorf; grandson, Jacob and Amanda Elliott, Muscatine; great-grandchildren, Cale and Ivy Bader, Loren Elliott, Mercedes and Olivia Calderon.
Special thanks to his son-in-law, Mark, who cared for him without complaint, daily driving to accommodate his every need, especially finding the TV remote and being his best friend as his mind and body failed. Thanks to the Bender family that provided love and time; and the SouthPark Mall Walkers who shared coffee and stories every morning.
