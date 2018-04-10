Lillian Baker

November 17, 1918-April 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Lillian E. Baker, 99, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Home, Davenport. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A graveside service will follow the visitation at noon at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
Lillian was born November 17, 1918, in Davenport, to Beecher and Elsie (Brus) Bottomley. She was united in marriage to Forrest Baker on October 19, 1940, in Davenport. He passed away on January 22, 2009. Lillian enjoyed square dancing and collecting antiques.
Survivors include her three children, sons Larry (Mary) Baker and Keith Baker, and daughter, Dixie (Nick) Lewis, all of Davenport; three grandchildren; one step-grandson; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters, Ellen Lehms and Edna Bluedorn.