Lillian Nelson

May 21, 2018

DAVENPORT - Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harry E. and Lillian H. Nelson Scholarship Fund at Augustana College, 639 38th St., Rock Island, IL 61201.

Survivors include her children, Ron, Lois and Alan Nelson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry E Nelson.

Condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

