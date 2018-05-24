May 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - Lois B. Lundvall, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
She recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, May 25, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to the time of service, at the mortuary. Burial will be in National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lois was born in Sioux City, Iowa. She had a sister, Marian, and a brother, Les. In 1940, she married Howard Lundvall, in Davenport. They had a daughter, Marian. Lois and Howard were married for 70 years before his death in 2010.
Lois was an organist at the First Congregational Church in Moline. She earned a Master's Degree in church music at Northwestern University and a teaching certificate from Western Illinois University. She taught music for 10 years in Elk Grove, Illinois, and was an organist and choir director in the Chicago suburbs for many years.
After retiring, Lois and Howard returned to the Quad-Cities. Lois was organist at the First Lutheran Church and Broadway Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, and was the pianist at the Unitarian Church in Davenport. She was involved with the Music Students/Etude Club in the Quad-Cities and was recognized for her many years of service by the Blackhawk Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
Lois and Howard were members of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, and her brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Marian (Robert); her sister-in-law, Helen; and several nieces and nephews.