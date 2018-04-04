November 13, 1925-March 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Lois Virginia Larkin will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Larkin died Monday, March 26, 2018, at her daughter's home in Cypress, Texas.
She was born in Davenport on November 13, 1925, the daughter of Waldo and Dorothy Fahrner. Lois graduated from the University of Iowa in 1947 where she received her BA in liberal arts.
On December 10, 1955, Lois married Louis James Larkin. Louis was an engineer bombardier in the Air Corps in World War II and a construction engineer for Alcoa for more than 30 years. The Larkins lived in Davenport, Chicago, Connecticut, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Florida before returning to Davenport to care for Lois's mother, Dorothy Fahrner. In all of these communities Lois was a prominent member of watercolor and printmaking societies.
Her work has been featured in many juried shows and regional showcases including the North Carolina Annual Arts Exhibition in 1977, the Norton Gallery in 1978, Iowa Watercolor Society in 1982, The Midwest Watercolor Society in 1983, and the Quad-Cities Regional Art Showcase in 1987. She was a leader and teacher for many young artists and a prolific influence for women in the arts.
Lois was celebrated for her wit and humor, and those who knew her appreciated the depth of her razor-sharp intellect.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Larkin, and spouse, Zeke Houk, Denver, Colorado; son, James Larkin, Alma, Colorado; daughter, Judith Larkin, Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Abigail Houk, and spouse, Chris Rugeley, San Francisco, California; and Julia Houk, Denver, Colorado.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James; and sister, Marion.
Online condolences may be made to the Larkin family by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.