1960-May 22, 2018
DAVENPORT - Lon Accola, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 22, at Clarissa C. Cook in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. His family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 25. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Lon's name may be made to Clarissa C. Cook.
Lon was born in 1960 to Jackson and Cheryll (Goettsch) Accola. He worked for The City of Davenport as a Forrester. Lon was a graduate of Davenport West High School in 1978, where he was a member of the 1977 Champion Football team and later graduated from Iowa State University in 1982.
Lon loved to play video games. He also was a big music enthusiast and loved the guitar so much that he taught lessons at Griggs music. He also enjoyed scuba diving, camping and exercise. He was a big supporter of his nieces activities and loved his family and friends very much.
Those left to honor Lon's memory are: his mother Cheryll Accola; Sister Jill (Jay) Henderkott ( Davenport, Iowa); Nieces Jiselle and Jaime Henderkott; Brother Lance Accola, Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father.
