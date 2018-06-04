Loran Hoffman

December 27, 1955-June 1, 2018
CLINTON - Loran L. Hoffman, III, age 62, of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, Ill., from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Pape Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for a memorial of their choice would be appreciated.
Loran was born in Clinton on December 27, 1955, the son of Loran L. and Jeanette M. (Nelson) Hoffman Jr. He graduated from Clinton High School and served with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Loran was employed as an electrician with IBEW #145, Rock Island, Ill., until his retirement. He was a member of ABATE of Iowa. Loran had a unique mechanical ability. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, watching drag racing at Cordova, his dog Bitsy and watching the Cubs.
Loran is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle M. (Gabi) Hoffman, of Clinton; two brothers, Larry Hoffman of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., and Phillip Hoffman of Clinton; a sister, Linda Hoffman, of Arkansas; a niece, Lacey (AJ) Steines, and their daughter, Laynie and three nephews, Christopher Hoffman, Eric Everson and Jesse Everson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.