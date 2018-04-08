Loren Jasper

August 9, 1942-April 7, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Loren Richard Jasper, 75, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Loren was born August 9, 1942, in Hedrick, Iowa, to Otto and Goldie (Reinier) Jasper. He graduated from Freemont High School in 1960. After 31 years, and producing 1,000,000 crankshafts, he retired from Caterpillar Inc. Following retirement, he worked for Liqui-Grow in DeWitt. Loren cherished over 20 years with his loving partner, Phyllis Hamann, until her death in 2001.
Loren enjoyed working the spring and fall seasons with Dave Aude and “the boys” at Liqui-Grow, mornings at Jack Martin's, and visiting with the City of DeWitt crew. He was an avid fan of the Yankees, Hawkeyes, Packers and Dale Earnhardt Sr. He also enjoyed classic cars, fixing things, and taking great care of his lawns.
He is survived by his sons, Randall Jasper, Coal Valley, and Roy (Deb) Jasper, DeWitt; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Jasper, Indianapolis, Indiana; daughters, Jordy (Charlie) Daniels, DeWitt, Kelly (Jeff) Roehm, Davenport, and Stacy (Eric) Travis, Long Grove; siblings, Fern Copple, Larry (Dixie) Jasper and Wayne Jasper; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and the other two of the “3 Amigos,” Gene Cox and Jim Haugen.
In addition to Phyllis, Loren was preceded in death by a son, Roger Jasper; a daughter-in-law, Penny Jasper; his parents; three sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
