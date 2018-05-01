Louise Greenswag, Ph.D, nee Rubin, 90, beloved wife of the late Sidney Greenswag; loving mother of Deborah (Alan) Chausow, Richard (Deborah) Greenswag and Douglas (Linda Rusch) Greenswag. Adored Nana of Lara (Lauren Weiss) Chausow, Jeffrey Greenswag, Kari (Travis Bryde) Greenswag, Jared Chausow, Sarah (Travis Hackwell) Greenswag, Anna Greenswag and Amy Greenswag. Cherished sister of the late Donald Rubin. Dear sister-in-law of Ida (Richard) Mayer and the late Reg (Roy) Gale and treasured friend to many.
Louise was born in Schenectady, New York, in 1927. She and Sidney were married in 1950 and lived the remainder of their lives in the Iowa Quad-Cities. She graduated from Keuka College with a degree in nursing. In 1973, she returned to school eventually earning her Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Iowa. Her work focused on Prader-Willi Syndrome and this work took her and Sidney around the globe to help families coping with this disorder. In addition, she spent years teaching nursing at Marycrest College in Davenport. Her legion of students remembered her often and always with fondness.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, May 6, 11 a.m. at The Fountains, 3728 Thunder Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Contributions can be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, www.pwsausa.org.
