May 24, 1932-May 18, 2018
DAVENPORT - Lyle R. Cook Sr., 85, of Davenport , passed away at his home, Friday, May 18, 2018.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in The Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Quad-City Honor Flight. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.
He was born May 24, 1932, in Davenport, a son of Jess and Ebol (Dopler) Cook. He was united in marriage to Ruby Shannon on June 9, 1952 in the Quad-Cities, she passed away February 25, 2007. He served in the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years of service, later retiring from ALCOA.
Lyle enjoyed fishing, playing cards, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Lin (Don) Watson, Fresno, Calif., Cathleen (Bruce) Clark, LeClaire, Iowa, Lyle R. (Bonnie) Cook Jr., Davenport, Jody Cook, Stoughton, Wis., and Laura Cook, Newton, Iowa; 2 sisters, Vera and Betty; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild on the way.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby, son, Robert Cook, parents, and thirteen siblings.
In Lyle's words, “To my family and friends, this is good bye for now, but not forever and to my extended family at Senior Star, thank you for your love and care."