May 13, 1930-April 11, 2018
BUFFALO — Lyle E. Anderson, 87, of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. Memorials may be made to the family.
Lyle was born May 13, 1930, in Buffalo, the son of Homer and Ruby (Shannon) Anderson. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Missouri. He was united in marriage to Laura I. Sennett on March 31, 1956, and they were happily married for 62 years.
Lyle retired in 1993 from Lafarge in Buffalo and was a firefighter with the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, baseball and WWE wrestling. He was also licensed to work on Mercury outboard motors. He also enjoyed the time spent with his loving family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Laura; his daughters and sons-in-law, Barb and Dean Mayers of Buffalo, Debbie and Robin Guenther of Buffalo, Donna and Oley Carlson of Davenport and Kathy Anderson of Buffalo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Steve Sias of St. Louis; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Barb Anderson of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and Allen Anderson of Colorado.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Roberta Hopper; and his grandchildren, Rachael Anderson, Eric Mayers and Jordan Anderson.
Lyle's family would like to express special thanks to Nancy and Rick Harland and Amanda Ericson with Genesis Hospice.
