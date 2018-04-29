December 9, 1960-April 26, 2018
SILVIS - Lynn A. Goheen, 57, of Silvis, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.
A hospitality gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
The former Lynn Allison Kelley was born December 9, 1960, in Moline, to Allen and Janice Hendricks Kelley, and married David Goheen on November 9, 1985, in Moline. She graduated from Black Hawk College School of Nursing, and worked for Genesis Health Systems for 30 years, first at East Campus and recently for the Family Medical Center.
Lynn had a grand sense of humor and a gift of generosity and was a people person. Her true passion was nursing, and she enjoyed helping others solve their problems. She loved shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and nieces and nephews, adopted every kid she could find, and sponsored children through Compassion International.
Lynn is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Christopher Goheen and Bradley Goheen and his wife Kelly, all of Honolulu, Hawaii; two grandsons, Sean and Wyatt Goheen; and brothers, Steve Kelley of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Mike Kelley of East Moline. She is also survived by David's family: his parents, Dorothy and K. Wayne Goheen and his sister, Geneva Goheen, all of Battle Creek, Michigan, and his brother, Fred Goheen and his wife Cindy of Tekonsha, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Randy Goheen.
Lynn's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.