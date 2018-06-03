Madison Leiner

October 24, 1995-May 30, 2018
MOLINE - Madison Rae Leiner, 22, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Madison was born on October 24, 1995, in Davenport, Iowa, to Jackie Leiner and Michele Gravert. She was a loving mother and had a beautiful daughter named Marleigh.