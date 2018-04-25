March 21, 1922-April 22, 2018
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Margaret (Peg) McCarthy, 96, passed away April 22, 2018, at home in Cocoa Beach, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the seventh of nine children of Johanna and John Spruit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah (Mac); her daughter, Cecilia (Rohloff); and eight siblings.
Peg and Mac met and married at Paris Island, South Carolina, where both served in the Marine Corps. They lived in many places during their 59-year marriage before retiring to Cocoa Beach in 1984. She was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach where she served as a volunteer in many capacities.
Peg is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Jon) Walgren of Birmingham, Michigan; sons, Michael McCarthy of Boise, Idaho, and Denis (Lynne) McCarthy of Lapeer, Michigan; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Our Savior Catholic Church, Cocoa Beach, on Friday, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Saturday, April 28, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Holy Family Convent Retirement Fund, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220
Or to: Genesis House, PO. Box 2044, Melbourne, FL 32902
Or to: Our Savior Church, 5301 N. Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Arrangement by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, Florida, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com