January 11, 1924-March 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Maria Rosa Pedro, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 29, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held in Mineola, New York, at a later date. Burial will be in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted her family with local arrangements.
Maria Rosa de Brito Vargas was born January 11, 1924, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a daughter of Jose and Ida Vargas. She was raised in Portugal, where she met and married Francisco Pedro.
In 1965, along with her family, she immigrated to Mineola, N.Y., where she lived for nearly 50 years before coming to Davenport to reside with her daughter in 2013.
Those left to honor her memory include a daughter, Tina Martins, and her husband Robert Bousselot, Davenport; a daughter-in-law, Alice Viegas, Mineola, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Susan (Frank) Giuliano, Wantaugh, N.Y., Jackie (Brian) Klippenstein, Kansas City, Missouri, David (Sonia) Viegas, Carle Place, N.Y., Colleen (Chad) Reittinger, Mauston, Wisconsin, Michael (Holly) Bousselot, Ankeny, Iowa, and Megan (Paul) Tandberg, Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving extended family and great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Vicencio.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Maria's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to either St. Anthony's Care and Share Window or Genesis Hospice.