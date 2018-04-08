Marian McCallum

May 21, 1913-April 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Marian H. McCallum, 104, of Davenport, passed away peacefully, with her family present, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Crest Health Center at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport. She believed that it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on May 26, 2018, at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church (1200 Middle Road), where she was a longtime member. Visitation is at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:30 a.m. memorial service officiated by the Rev. Troy Winder. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois at a later date.
Marian was born May 21, 1913, in Ipava, Illinois, a daughter of Charles and Ruth (Zoll) Reynolds. She grew up on a farm in Doon, Iowa, and graduated from Valparaiso University in 1942. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed Scrabble, singing, playing the piano, quilting and square dancing.
On August 15, 1940 in Elmhurst, she was united in marriage to Robert A. McCallum, whom she met at a glee club.
Bob and Marian resided in many cities, ultimately landing in Bettendorf in 1988 to be near their son, Larry, and his family.
Marian's greatest love was her family. Those left to honor her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Cindie McCallum of Bettendorf; her grandchildren and spouses, Matt (Amy) McCallum of Cary, North Carolina, and Katy (John) Hegg of Bettendorf; her great-grandchildren, Colin, Oliver, Alastair and Rory McCallum and Kari, Dara and Johno Hegg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; her sisters, Faith LeVesconte and Kay Reynolds; her brother-in-law, Lester LeVesconte; her niece, Ruth Phipps; and her nephew, Jerry Pitz.
The family expresses gratitude to Genesis Hospice for their attentive care in her final days and to the Crest Health Care team for their five years of exceptional and loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to Bettendorf Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.
