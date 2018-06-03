February 22, 2018
BETTENDORF - Marigene Finch, 93, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Iowa Masonic Health Center, Bettendorf.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Private interment will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quad City Quilt Guild.
Ms. Finch was born in 1925 in San Jose, California, to Henry D. and Beatrice T. Finch. She was an administrative assistant for the Law Offices of Cook, Blair and Balif, Davenport, for forty-five years. Her memberships included Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Quad City Quilt Guild, Mississippi River Valley Embroidery Guild, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In addition to quilting, she enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitch, traveling and especially her family.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Brint (Linda) Adams of Lake Alfred, Fla., Barb (Ken Miller) Adams of Vashon, Wash., Margaret (Craig) Tolbert of Conyers, Ga., Robert (Debbie) Adams of Sparta, N.J., Julie (Gene) Lindley of Springfield, Mo., Patti (David) Pitts of Bend, Ore., and Karol Finch of Marshfield, Mo.; thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews; and twelve great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancé, Bernard Friedhold; her sister, Eloise Adams, and her brother, William Finch.
Marigene was a loving aunt and will be greatly missed.
