August 8, 1926 - March 16, 2018
Composer, Educator, Author, Musician
Marilyn J. Ziffrin devoted her entire life to creating music. The adjectives used to describe the composer range from brilliant and fun to intense. They could also be used to describe her music.
Ziffrin began studying piano at age 4 and knew that she wanted to be a musician. Graduating as valedictorian from the Moline High School and cum laude from University of Wisconsin- Madison, with a bachelor of music degree in 1948, she also earned her master's degree in music from Columbia University in 1949.
From 1952-55, she studied privately with her principal composition teacher, Alexander Tcherepnin, who encouraged her to go to the MacDowell Colony. When at the MacDowell Colony for the first time in 1961 (of her six total fellowships), Ziffrin finally felt that she had come into her own as a composer.
Ziffrin taught music at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago in 1961 until 1967, when she accepted a position at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire. She spent a year in Vermont researching and interviewing Carl Ruggles, the distinguished American composer and painter. Her biography, "Carl Ruggles: Composer, Painter and Storyteller," published by the University of Illinois Press in 1994, is considered the definitive biography on Ruggles.
Ziffrin served as Associate Professor of Music at New England College in Henniker from 1967-1982, and also taught private composition lessons at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, from 1972-1983. One of Ziffrin's most renowned composition students was Augusta Read Thomas, who studied with Ziffrin at St. Paul's School from 1979 to 1982.
Ziffrin is included in the major sources devoted to women in music, including the "New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians." She received many grants, prizes and commissions, and was a guest composer at several colleges and universities. Her numerous compositions span several genres including chamber music, orchestra, concert band, solo instrumental, opera and choral works. Her Piano Suite won Second Prize in the composition contest of the Chicago chapter of the ISCM in 1955. Later recorded by Max Lifchitz for Northouth Recordings, the reviewer for High Performance Review wrote: "This music has a peculiarly American sound: lean, direct, tonal and often jazzy; it is delightful and unpretentious."
She was awarded first prize from Delius Composition Competition, 1972, for the song cycle Haiku. SONO, for cello and piano, written for the Wells Duo was a semi-finalist in the 1983 Kennedy Center Friedheim Awards. Her Themes and Variations "In Memoriam" for organ, dedicated to the memory of those artists who have died of AIDS, was commissioned by the Boston chapter of the AGO for the 1990 national meeting. In 2007, Ziffrin was recognized by the NH Governors Arts Awards with the Lotte Jacobi Living Treasure Award.
Many artists recorded Ziffrin's music, including “Clarinet Concerto” recorded by Richard Stoltzman and the Warsaw National Philharmonic on MMC recordings, Ziffrin's Symphony for Voice and Orchestra "Letters," written for soprano Neva Pilgrim on Master Musicians Collective with the Radio Orchestra of Slovakia, Robert Black, conductor; Pilgrim also recorded Ziffrin's "Three Songs of the Trobairitz" for Northouth Recordings in 1994 which was recorded again in 2005 on “Songs & Arias” by Marilyn J Ziffrin with D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano, for Northouth Recordings.
Marilyn Ziffrin lived in New Hampshire for most of her life, enjoyed performing occasionally with friends and devoted herself to composing for her entire life. The most recent premier of her work was of “Strings” in NYC on June 7, 2016, which she attended, and was in honor of Ziffrin's 90th birthday. It was performed by the Northouth Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Max Lifchitz.
Grants and prizes include:
Fellow of MacDowell Colony, 1961, 1963, 1971, 1977 (Norlin Foundation fellow), 1980 and 1989; grant from Leopold Schepp Foundation, 1963; first prize from Delius Composition Competition, 1972, for the song cycle Haiku; grants from American Council of Learned Societies, 1974, and Meet the Composer, 1977; grants from American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, 1981-2007, and New Hampshire Commission on the Arts, 1983; resident at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, 1987; The Music Fix Prize, 1996; NH MTA Composer of the Year, 1997; Honorable Mention, MTNA Shepherd Competition, 1998; Sigma Alpha Iota, Member Laureate; Moline High School Hall of Honors, 2002; 2007 New Hampshire Governor's Arts Award--Lotte Jacobi Living Treasure Award
