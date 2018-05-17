Marilyn Schulz

August 3, 1932 - May 12, 2018
PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Marilyn J. Schulz “Nothing is as beautiful as something done well,” words Marilyn J. Schulz (Cronwall) expressed and lived her life by. Marilyn passed away on May 12, 2018, in Pleasantville, Iowa, of natural causes with her entire family by her side. She was 85 years old. Marilyn was born on August 3, 1932, the daughter of Leslie “Swede” and Florence J Cronwall of Nodaway, Iowa.
Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Villisca High School, Villisca, Iowa, where she excelled in drama and music. Marilyn attended Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) and there she met her future husband, James Frederick Schulz. They were married August 28, 1951, and enjoyed 58 years together. They had three sons, Kurt Douglas, Jeffrey Todd and Mitchel David. The family lived most of their lives in the Quad-Cities (Bettendorf and Davenport). Known by her sons as “Chiefy,” she supervised the household.
While maintaining the household, she continued her passion in drama by assisting or directing many plays produced by Davenport Junior Theater. She was also well known by many as “Showtime Pal.” Also, Marilyn spent many years working for Scott Community College, coordinating adult education classes.
She loved animals, especially cats and dogs; she had many. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She loved to work in her flower gardens and greatly enjoyed interior decorating and shopping for antiques. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with Jim.
As a spouse, mother and grandmother to a family of athletes, she enjoyed them all, which continued on to her support of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks and, of course, all the Iowa teams.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Kurt (Sue), Jeff (Pam) and Mitchel (Lisa); her grandchildren, Ashley (and her husband Drew), Zachary, Linden (and her husband Clint), Matthew (and his wife Mallory), Abygail, Wyatt, Danilo (Betsy, Danilo's girlfriend), and Geovany; and two great-grandchildren Conway and Lylah. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Blaine.
A funeral service in memory of Marilyn will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 107 S. 5th Ave, Villisca, Iowa, with Pastor Jerome Wagoner presiding. A reception will follow the service at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Interment will occur on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those joining the funeral procession should meet at the Radisson on John Deere Plaza, Moline, by 2:15 p.m.
Flower arrangements should be sent to Wolfe Funeral Home, Villisca. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Marilyn Schulz may be made to either Davenport Junior Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave, Davenport, IA 52803 or the Insaneo Blaineo Foundation (established in memory of Blaine Schulz, grandson of Marilyn), 360 NE 72nd Street, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327.
Arrangements by Wolfe Funeral Home, Villisca, Iowa. www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com