April 15, 2018
DAVENPORT - Private memorial services for Marjorie E. Vannoy, 93, of Davenport, will be held at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Pastor Sue Houseman will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, ILL. Memorials may be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation Nursing Scholarship, 4130 N.W. Blvd. Davenport, IA 52806 or to Hospice Compassus 5355 Eastern Ave. Davenport, IA 52807.
Mrs. Vannoy passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Ridgecrest Christian Retirement Home, Davenport.
She was born in 1924 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Gilbert and Helen Donaldson. She married Harold D. Vannoy on June 26, 1943 in Ottumwa. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2011.
Marjorie worked as an executive secretary at Deere and Co. Moline, Ill., for 25 years, retiring in 1982. She was a former member of both Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Davenport, and Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. After her retirement, she and Harold enjoyed wintering in Arizona for nearly 20 years. A very talented artist, she painted, did chalk drawings and porcelain dolls. She loved to sew, play the piano and read.
Marjorie loved her family and always looked forward to their visits and the holidays that were spent together.
Survivors include her daughters: Janice Nelson and Judith (Michael) Stoefen, both of Davenport; grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve) Goldermann, Bill Matz, Scott (Amy) Stoefen, Kurt (Rebecca) Stoefen, Tracy (John) Paustian, Julie (Ken Bailey) Stoefen and Brad (Kate) Stoefen; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
