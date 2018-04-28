Feb. 25, 1927 — April 26, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie L. Knickrehm, 91, of Davenport, will be Monday, April 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Sunday, April 29, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. in the Gathering Space at Sacred Heart Cathedral. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. that all are invited to attend. There will be additional visitation Monday in the Gathering Space at the Cathedral from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Marjorie passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marjorie Lorraine White was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Davenport, a daughter of Harry E. and Jennie (Forari) White. She graduated from Davenport High School.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Edwin A. Knickrehm on Feb. 7, 1948, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. They celebrated 47 years of marriage before his passing on April 1, 1995.
Marjorie was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and was part of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a 50-year member of the Mercy Hospital/Genesis West Auxiliary, where she tirelessly volunteered many hours as a “Pink Lady.” Marjorie was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Red Hat Society and Plus 60. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Grandma Sweetie.” Her life was devoted to her home and her family and she will always be remembered for her gift of hospitality.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Assumption High School.
Those left to honor Marjorie's memory include her children, Laurel Schlump and Margo (Paul) Rottinghaus, all of Charles City, Iowa; Kirk (Karen) Knickrehm and Beth Ann (George) Blough, all of Davenport; nine grandchildren, Scott (Christine) Dreher, Leslie (Chad) Mentele, Carolyn (Jason) DeBo, Lindsay (Chris) Larson, David (Tiffany) Rottinghaus, Peter (Jessica) Blough, Mark (Whitney) Blough, Kristin (Joe) Stopulos and John (Chelsey) Blough; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, son-in-law, John Schlump and her brother, Glenn Alan White. May they rest in peace.
The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the caregivers at Jersey Ridge Place and to Hospice Compassus for the love and care they gave our mother. They have forever touched our hearts.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Marjorie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.