Marjorie McBride

December 6, 1944 - May 19, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Marjorie J. McBride, 94, a resident of Blue Grass, died on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. She will be laid to rest at Blue Grass Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
She was born in Montpelier, Iowa, on April 29, 1924, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Soltau) Dipple. On December 6, 1944, she was united in marriage to Dean McBride in Davenport.
Marjorie was a devoted homemaker, mom and grandma who adored her grandchildren and loved caring for her yard and flowers. She enjoyed doing crafts, crossword puzzles and reading. For many years, she was an active member of the Blue Grass American Legion Auxiliary.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Shelby McGovern of Blue Grass, Joyce (Mark Briceland) McBride of Hemet, California, Anita (Jim) Adrian of Davenport and Tom (Cheryl Honeycutt) McBride of Blue Grass; her grandchildren, Tim (Joan) McGovern, Kathy (Tom) Hughes, Carrie (Joe) Horrigan, Christine (Derek) Jaeger, Zane McBride and Peggy (Nate) Kuhn; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, David D. McBride, in 2004; her sisters, Florence and Helen; and her brothers, Wilbur, Lloyd, Edwin and Donald.
