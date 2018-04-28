OAK HILLS, Calif. — Mark William Thomas, known as 'Bill', passed way at his home in Oak Hills, California, on April 6, 2018, after a courageous battle with throat cancer. At his request, no services will be held.
His immediate family, daughter Julie Kay Scott (husband, Dustin) and son, Mark Thomas, along with his grandchildren Amanda, Cody, and Grace, were by his side.
Bill graduated from Central High School in 1968, and Palmer Junior College with an associate's degree. He also was in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.
Surviving family include his mother, Betty Thomas, one brother, Ronald Thomas and one sister Linda Suhr, with seven nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death was his father, Robert Thomas.