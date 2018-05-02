Mark Dawson

April 29, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Mark E. Dawson, 67, of Blue Grass, Iowa, formerly of Muscatine, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at home of Multiple Sclerosis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Carla Dawson of Blue Grass; mother, Bettye Dawson of Columbia, Missouri; daughters, Cassie (Megan Carchman) Dawson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Dawson of Blue Grass; brothers, Mike Dawson of Carmel, Indiana, and Mitch (Teresa) Dawson of Columbia; and a grandson, Gryffin Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com.