August 17, 1948-April 18, 2018
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas -- Mark Johnson, age 69, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church at 301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Tuesday, April 24, at 1 p.m.
Mark was known as a good-looking guy who laughed easily, loved to work outdoors in the sun, could fix anything, loved to grill, ride motorcycles and especially loved cars. He was also an avid runner who especially enjoyed running the Bix 7-mile road race and the Quad-Cities Marathon.
Mark's greatest joy was being “Papa” to his grandchildren, Benjamin and Ava, and a loving husband to Rox. They recently moved to Sulphur Springs to be close to Ben and Ava and be a part of their everyday lives. His most recent project was the construction of a three-hundred piece play set in the back yard for them, assembled in record time.
Mark sold Lexus luxury cars for 20 years and would often be seen wearing yet another jacket or hat with the Lexus logo on it, which he wore with pride. He would be seen almost daily walking their yorkies, Roxi and Lexi, at their favorite park. Everyone who knew Mark knew a true gentleman with a kind and gentle soul.
Mark was born on August 17, 1948, in St. Paul, Minn., to Vernon and Winifred. He served in the Army for four years, stationed in Germany. He devoted 26 years to the K-Mart Corporation, relocating across the midwest as a manager but was his happiest and at his best selling Lexus for Lujack Lexus of the Quad Cities. Since moving to Sulphur Springs, Mark was semi-retired and most recently provided support services for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
He married Roxanne Schnell in Bettendorf, Iowa, on February 13, 2000, who provided him with an endless honey-do list. Mark was always giving, doing, fixing and making everything better and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanne, their grown children Kari Draper of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Maura Schnell of Bettendorf, and Bradford Schnell of Melissa, Texas, and children from his first marriage with Diana, Chad Johnson (Kate) of Davenport, and Summer Fay (Todd) of Dubuque, Iowa. He is also survived by his twin brother Ross Johnson of Davenport; sisters Sandy Gard (Geary) of Sparks, Nevada, and Kim Wulf (Rick), also of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Winifred and first wife, Diana.
Memorials can be made to the Mark Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Guaranty Bank, 919 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482.
