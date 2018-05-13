Marla Lamb

May 4, 1963 - May 10, 2018
MOLINE -- Marla Ann Lamb, 55, Moline, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Private committal will be at a later date.
Marla was born May 4, 1963, in Moline, the daughter of Patricia Lamb and Jr. Johnson. She worked for 22 ½ years at PB Leiner in Davenport and 8 years at IBP, Joslin. She attended Harvest Bible Chapel, Davenport. Marla enjoyed watching College Football and traveling. She loved her family and looked forward to her grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include her children, John T. (Kari) Lamb, Kendra N. Lamb and Michael J. Lamb (Jannett Gomez). Grandchildren, Camilla, Treyvon, Ethean, Jaza and Kendrick, and siblings, Tammy Schneider and Kimberly Coons and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Thomas Joseph Lamb and David Elliott.
